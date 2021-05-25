Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office appoints new LGBT liaison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office has a new LGBT liaison.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle appointed Deputy Heidi Evertson as the new LGBT Liaison to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, effective immediately.

Deputy Evertson will replace the office’s first LGBT Liaison, Sgt. Guy Saucier, who has since retired.

Deputy Evertson joined the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office in 2015 and has served in Correctional Operations, Intake and Court Security. She is a member of the VBSO Honor Guard and Recruitment Team. She is also a Crisis Intervention Team instructor who trains deputies on responding to mental health crises.

The LGBT Liaison position was created in 2017 with the goal of building better relationships with the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities and fostering an inclusive workplace.



Deputy Evertson will work closely with the Human Rights Commission Liaison, serve as a resource for sworn and civilian staff on LGBT issues, and will also represent the sheriff’s office at community events in the area.

Deputy Evertson said she hopes to bring the law enforcement and LGBT communities together and ensure everyone feels heard.

"I'm excited to represent the department because I'm so proud to work here and I'm proud of who I am and how far I've come in my six years with the Sheriff's Office," said Deputy Evertson.

“I’m looking forward to getting out into the community and hope I can be an inspirator, a motivator, and an advocate.”