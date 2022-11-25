VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets.

“We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram.

Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers that range from overnight to a few weeks, making them a perfect option for a family that wants to play with a puppy but doesn’t have the time to commit to a pet.

Hope for Life Rescue works with rural shelters in Virginia and North Carolina that take in hundreds of puppies every year. Puppies require more care than full-grown animals and need to be medically cleared for adoption, so they tend to stay in the shelter longer.

Hope for Life Rescue provides food, puppy pads, and toys. All interested applicants are required to be 21 years old, have a valid ID, and cats and dogs in their household need to be spayed or neutered.

For more information about Hope for Life Rescue’s puppy sleepovers, click here.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can visit the shelter at 610 Jack Rabbit Rd. Suite 3, Virginia Beach.