Virginia Beach serial burglar strikes again, caught on camera entering Eagles Nest home and car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A serial burglar in Virginia Beach was recently caught on camera breaking into a car and house as a family slept inside.

Police believe the man is connected to several residential burglaries in and around the North End and Great Neck areas between July and September this year. Another incident that happened this week is likely connected.

In the video recorded this week, the man can be seen going through Heather Williams’ belongings in her car, located in the Eagles Nest community near Indian River and West Neck roads.

“He’s looking at my hard drive, he unzips and takes it out of my case, he looks at some Starbucks gift cards, school hall passes, then throws the bag back in the car,” Williams told 10 On Your Side via Facetime video chat.

Done with the car, the man then entered the home through an unlocked garage door. Before going inside, he looks right at the home’s security camera.

“He looked right into it… He is in our house while we are at home asleep with one of our children. He comes out of our house holding my husband’s wallet, and he leaves,” Williams added.

BELOW: Surveillance video of man rummaging through car at Heather Williams’ home.

The Williamses say they never heard the man in their house.

Williams said it took them some time to realize the man had been in the house.

“My husband always puts his wallet and keys in a basket on the kitchen counter. Thursday morning, he was looking for his wallet. He was looking everywhere. He went to work to look for it and then wondered whether someone had stolen it from the house. He then went back through the security video and found the suspect on video. That’s when we knew,” she recalled.

(Photo courtesy: Heather Williams)

(Photo courtesy: Heather Williams)

The idea of a stranger in the house as they slept has left the Williamses uneasy.

“It’s definitely been unnerving. We did not sleep well last night,” she said.

A North End neighbor had a similar reaction.

“I get chills. I have them now just looking at the videos,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

She was looking at video of the suspect on 49th Street found his way into a backyard in July.

“What was so scary to me is there are so many lights on. They have every light in the backyard on and he didn’t come from the alley, he came from the street… Very bold,” she said.

The suspect also was picked up on camera at a home near Rudee Inlet.

Out on 49th Street, 10 On Your Side found resident Val Parnell.

“I think we need to catch him. Everybody needs to be alert. I think putting it on TV to notify people he is out here is critical. He is out here, so I think that’s what you are doing, and I think that’s good.”

Residents are concerned he has not been identified by police.

Police said the man appears to be an older male between 40 and 50 years old. He has an “unusual gait” and may drive a newer model full-size sedan that is black in color.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.