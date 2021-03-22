Virginia Beach man sentenced to 15 years after attempting to engage in sex acts with minor

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years for attempting to engage in sex acts with a person he thought was a minor.

Chad Poro, who was 36-year-old at the time of his arrest in January of 2020, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of using a communication device to request sex acts from a minor.

Poro was initially charged with six counts of use of a communications device to request a minor to expose genitals or exposing genitals to a minor, six counts of use of a communications device to request sex acts from a minor, and one count of distribution of certain drugs to persons under the age of 18.

Investigators worked with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate Poro and his online activities in later 2019, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, authorities say Poro attempted to engage in sexual acts with a person he thought was a minor. That person was actually an undercover investigator.

Poro was sentenced to 40 years with 25 years suspended which means he will serve 15 years behind bars.