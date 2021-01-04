Virginia Beach senior living facility celebrates arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Staff members at a local senior living community in Virginia beach are celebrating the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a press release sent by Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay staff Monday, they said they are grateful that residents at their nursing center, The Hoy, along with fellow staff members have been vaccinated.

“The vaccine is the most powerful tool we have in stopping the spread of this disease,” said Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay President and CEO Ben Unkle. “It feels good to finally be on offense against the virus.”

He added, “We look forward to the rest of Phase 1 when our Independent Living residents will have the benefit of the vaccine.”