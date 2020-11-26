Virginia Beach Senior Living community reopens dining room on Thanksgiving

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – First Colonial Inn, a Kisco Senior Living community in Virginia Beach reopened their dining room for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were implemented this year.

Residents of the community were able to spend their Thanksgiving dinner together while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“We also have some nice treats to hand out to residents — apple and pumpkin butters from our local farmer’s market. And for the most part, the entire team was at the community to be with the residents for the holiday,” says Christina “Chrissy” Driscoll, executive director at First Colonial Inn.

Below are photos of the seniors entering the dining room with “Welcome Back” balloons above the doorway.

Photos courtesy of the First Colonial Inn.

The facility said the seniors were seated at safe distances from each other for their meals and strict protocols were in place to keep the seniors and associates, “safe and healthy as they celebrated the holiday together.”

