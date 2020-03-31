Virginia Beach senior living community looking for children’s artwork to lift residents’ spirits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Seniors at a living facility in Virginia Beach want to see your art.

Staff at First Colonial Inn, a Kisco Senior Living community in Virginia Beach, are calling this the “Love Art Hope Project.”

The goal is to brighten the day of senior residents at the community with art submitted by area children.

Children of all ages can submit creative messages of love and hope through the artworks.

“Simple gestures like this make me so proud of my team and how we continue to step-up during a time of crisis. The way our team is coming up with new and creative resident-focused ideas literally makes me cry happy tears. Jess joined our team just a few months ago and has stepped up to help without anyone asking,” said Christina Driscoll, executive director First Colonial Inn. “As we go into our 30th year serving Virginia Beach, I couldn’t be prouder of associates like Jess. She’s expressed how fortunate she is to still have a job and simply wants to give back.”

Parents can safely email art to: lovearthope@gmail.com. It can also be mailed to: First Colonial Inn Attn: Love Art Hope Project 845 First Colonial Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451

