Virginia Beach selects new city finance director

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has a new finance director.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney has selected Letitia Shelton for the position following a nationwide search.

Shelton has over 30 years of experience in private and governmental administration, fiscal and personnel management, strategic planning, and interpersonal relations.

She began her career as a utility financial analyst in the City of Richmond and progressed to several positions in Richmond, including deputy director and interim director of Public Works, before becoming the Director of Finance for DeSoto, TX.

Shelton is currently working as the deputy city manager/chief financial officer for the City of Charlottesville.

“As her career has progressed, Letitia has demonstrated in-depth knowledge of all aspects of municipal finance. She is a proven leader who understands the importance of the City of Virginia Beach maintaining its strong financial position,” said Duhaney.

Shelton received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Science in Business Administration from Averett University.

She will begin working in Virginia beach on February 25.