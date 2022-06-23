Applicants must be a registered voter and a resident of the Bayside District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With the Bayside District Council seat vacant after the passing of Councilman Louis Jones, the Virginia Beach City Council hopes to have a Bayside resident fill it temporarily.

To be considered for the position, applicants must provide the following information by July 8:

Resume or a cover letter

Statement of economic interests

Letter of interest

Those interested must be a registered voter and a resident of the Bayside District. The candidate will hold office until Dec. 31, 2022.

All documents must be submitted to:

Amanda Barnes, MMC, City Clerk, | 2401 Courthouse Drive, Suite 2116 Virginia Beach, VA 23456 abarnes@vbgov.com

July 12 – City Council will review applications in a closed session

– City Council will review applications in a closed session Aug. 2 – Applications will be narrowed down and chosen for an interview

– Applications will be narrowed down and chosen for an interview Aug. 9 – Announcement of finalists

– Announcement of finalists Aug. 9 or 16 – Vote by City Council to select final candidate

More information about qualifications, required documents and more, click here.