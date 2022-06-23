VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With the Bayside District Council seat vacant after the passing of Councilman Louis Jones, the Virginia Beach City Council hopes to have a Bayside resident fill it temporarily.
To be considered for the position, applicants must provide the following information by July 8:
- Resume or a cover letter
- Statement of economic interests
- Letter of interest
Those interested must be a registered voter and a resident of the Bayside District. The candidate will hold office until Dec. 31, 2022.
All documents must be submitted to:
Amanda Barnes, MMC, City Clerk, | 2401 Courthouse Drive, Suite 2116 Virginia Beach, VA 23456 abarnes@vbgov.com
- July 12 – City Council will review applications in a closed session
- Aug. 2 – Applications will be narrowed down and chosen for an interview
- Aug. 9 – Announcement of finalists
- Aug. 9 or 16 – Vote by City Council to select final candidate
More information about qualifications, required documents and more, click here.