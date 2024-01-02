VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying areas around the city that have encampments of people living without shelter.

The information will be used to assist staff with preparation for the annual count of the city’s homeless population.

Common signs that a homeless person may living an area include:

Personal belongings left behind

A structure resembling a bed is present

Individuals have been seen there on multiple occasions, etc.

“The City has a Homeless Outreach Team that goes out into the community to find and engage people living in encampments and experiencing street homelessness. They meet individuals where they are to assess their needs and offer connections to our homeless service system for available shelter and resources,” said Pam Shine, Homeless Services administrator. “This tool enhances our efforts for the Point-in-Time Count to help ensure we are as thorough as possible and that all unsheltered individuals have the opportunity to be included in the count and assessed for services. It’s just one, but very important, way the community can be involved in helping us prevent and end homelessness in Virginia Beach.”

The department has provided an online map tool at www.SpeakUpVB.com/2024VBPITCount that can be used to submit locations from a mobile device or computer through Jan. 9.

Officials say, locations should include the date observed and any details that will help describe the situation. The department is only requesting visual observations.