The city wants more events that promote culture and diversity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is exploring the option of creating an international art and light festival and seeks public opinion.

The idea comes from the city wanting more year-round events that promote diversity and culture within Virginia Beach and more specifically, the Oceanfront. They also plan to use this project to contribute to their Arts Plan 2030.

The event would be held over multiple days, free and open to the public and feature large-scale art installations, illuminated sculptures, video art, and more from a diverse group of local and international artists.

A web-based survey will be available for 14 days starting June 21. The City of Virginia Beach is actively seeking input from residents, businesses, and visitors.

The study team will hold in-person public meetings in 2022 to review findings and gather more ideas.

Click here to access the survey.

The city also asks that participants read related survey documents to be fully informed.

The survey will close after July 5.