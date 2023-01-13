VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is seeking input from residents and business owners on how to support the use of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure within the city.

The city has made a survey that will be open for comment through 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

The city’s picked consultant Cadmus to conduct the EV and Charging Infrastructure Study and ultimately an EV Charging Infrastructure Plan to gauge the future needs of residents and visitors in the transition from conventionally fueled vehicles to EVs, according to a press release.

If you’d like to mail in your response, you can contact Nancy Bloom at 757-385-6279 or nbloom@vbgov.com.

The mailing address for responses is:

Attn: Nancy Bloom

Virginia Beach Communications Office

2401 Courthouse Drive, Building 1, Suite 3054

Virginia Beach, VA 23456