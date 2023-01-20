VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is collaborating with the Virginia Center of Housing Research (VCHR) to conduct a housing study for Virginia Beach.

According to the press release, the public is being asked to learn about the study and provide input on housing-related needs and issues in the city.

Meetings have been set up for people to attend and will include an overview of the study and small group discussions where attendees can share their thoughts on where they live, housing-related challenges what resources would address the issues and what “affordable housing” means to them.

Both in-person and virtual meetings will be offered. The meeting scheduled are as followed: