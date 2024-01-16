VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach residents can have their say on the future of transportation in the city.

Between now and March 8, residents can complete a five minute, 19-question survey online at SpeakUpVB.com/TransportationPlan. Resident are encouraged to create a profile on the survey in order to receive updates and make changes to their responses.

The city’s planning department is currently evaluating existing conditions around the city and assessing future transportation needs.

As part of the city’s comprehensive plan, the master transportation plan is designed to guide capital improvement projects for roadways, bike paths and other modes of transportation in Virginia Beach 20 to 25 years into the future.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the city said the city does not sell or disclose personal information, unless required by law. To learn more about how the city uses information click here.

Residents can also complete a paper version of the survey at any Virginia Beach library or by mail. To request a paper survey, please call 757-323-6219.