A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach wants residents’ input to help revise its 2040 Comprehensive Plan for future development.

The 11-question survey is available online until Sept. 11 and can be found here.

The responses will help the city discover what the community’s economic, social and environmental priorities are and how they can put them into action.

The city initially released a 2040 Comprehensive Plan survey in 2019, but it was put on hold due to COVID-19. Now they plan to compare the 2019 findings with the current survey.

Survey responses are completely confidential and anonymous.

