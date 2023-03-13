VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is partnering with Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at UVA to hold a series of listening sessions from March 24- April 1.

These listening sessions stem from the reverse of the 10-1 system put in by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Virginia Beach City Council must decide whether to stay with the 10-1 system or consider alternative election systems in time for the 2024 election cycle.

Residents will have the opportunity to give their input on the city’s election system and how they elect their representatives.

A series of virtual and in-person meetings have been scheduled at multiple locations throughout the city:

Saturday, March 25 | 5 – 6:30 p.m. Bayside Rec Center, 4500 First Court Rd. Seating capacity: 60 Bus route: 29, 0.6 miles away

Sunday, March 26 | 3:30 – 5 p.m. Virtual Meeting

Monday, March 27 | 6:30 – 8 p.m. Fairfield Elementary School, 5428 Providence Rd. Seating capacity: 70 Bus route: 24, 1.1 miles away

Tuesday, March 28 | 6:30 – 8 p.m. Ocean Lakes High School, 885 Schuman Dr. Seating capacity: 100+ Bus route: 33, 1.6 miles away

Wednesday, March 29 |10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd. Seating capacity: 248 Bus route: 20, 0.2 miles away

Wednesday, March 29 | 6:30 – 8 p.m. Kellam High School, 2665 West Neck Rd. Seating capacity: 100 Bus route: 33, 1.1 miles away

Thursday, March 30 | 6:30 – 8 p.m. College Park Elementary School, 1110 Bennington Rd. Seating capacity: 60+ Bus route: 12, 0.5 miles away

Friday, March 31 | 5:30 – 7 p.m. Williams Farm Recreation Center, 5252 Learning Cir. Seating capacity: 60 Bus route: 22, 0.3 miles away

Saturday, April 1 | 4:30 – 6 p.m. Advanced Technology Center, 1800 College Cres. Seating capacity: 100 Bus route: 25, 1.4 miles away

Sunday, April 2 | 3 – 4:30 p.m. Bow Creek Recreation Center, 3427 Club House Rd. Seating capacity: 60 Bus route: 36, 1.4 miles away Childcare available for ages 6- to 12-years-old

Monday, April 3 | 1 – 2:30 p.m. Virtual

Monday, April 3 | 6:30 – 8 p.m. First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Rd. Seating capacity: 100 Bus route: 29, 0.4 miles away



Residents will view a short video that will provide a brief background surrounding this issue. All presentation content will be the same.

After each meeting concludes, the session will be available for playback online.

Following the community listening sessions, a survey will be made available to all Virginia Beach residents to provide input about their experience with the election system.

For more information visit, www.VBgov.com/electionchanges.