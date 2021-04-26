Virginia Beach seeking community’s input in preserving city’s history

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission is seeking the community’s feedback in an effort to preserve the city’s history and historic resources.

Community members can access the survey online at publicinput.com/VBHistory The survey will be available through May 16.

The survey questions cover a broad range of topics including architectural and archaeological resources, threats to preserving these resources, the availability of information on local preservation activities and initiatives.

It also covers how well the current program addresses underrepresented communities.



Officials say the feedback gathered will be used to update and revise the City’s Historic Preservation Strategic Plan.

The survey will guide the Commission, City staff and the community manage the historic assets.