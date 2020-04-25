Virginia Beach schools will not grade students in 4th quarter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The only sign of life at Malibu Elementary School in Virginia Beach was the free lunch offered to all students. All other schools for 67,000 students closed down to COVID-19.

Friday ends the third grading period for Virginia Beach Public School students — and Dr. Aaron Spence says it was also the last day for grades.

That means no fourth quarter grades for Megan McCreary’s children, but that doesn’t mean learning is over.

“We’ve told them they have to participate if they want to move onto sixth grade,” McCreary said.

Spence gives a similar message.

“If a student says today ‘Hey, I’m done. I like my third marking period grade. I’m not turning anything else in,’ they will be contacted by their teachers and their schools, and they will be told if you don’t do the work, we will not be able to promote you,” Spence said.

So, no goofing off. Spence is concerned about students falling behind because school at home isn’t like school at school.

“I think we will have a very heavy lift as we head into our next year. What are the gaps that have incurred for our students, and how do we weave them into the curriculum for the next year?” he said.

COVID-19 has cost the Virginia Beach School System about $51 million.

“We put a freeze on hiring any new positions. We froze any non-essential spending,” Spence added.

Remember that 3.5-percent teacher pay raise? It is gone for now, and you can call that, the “COVID cost.”

“So, if we roll back the 3.5-percent compensation increase, that would be a savings for the school division of $19.5 million, and that is one of our recommendations,” Spence told WAVY News.

Spence says that will be discussed at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, and there’s no more purchasing unless approved by Spence or two others.

By the way, Spence says feels families’ pain during these unusual times. He has six children at home right now.

“My youngest son, like many of our families, experienced difficulty when mom is studying, dads at work, and he is sitting in front of a computer and has challenges staying engaged with the learning like many families have that struggle,” Spence added.

Spence also talked about graduation and what that will look like. He didn’t go into details, but alluded to the fact they have a plan where all seniors will be handed a diploma. How that will take place will be decided next week.

Latest Posts: