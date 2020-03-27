Virginia Beach schools superintendent sends message to families about remainder of semester

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence sent the following message below to families on Thursday night as an update on the remainder of the school year.

This comes after the governor announced on Monday all K-12 schools would be closed through the end of the school year amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“Good evening VBCPS families-

Hard to believe that our original two-week closure is about to come to an end. What we had hoped would be a brief pause in the academic year has instead turned into a complete shift in the way we all have to think about our children’s care and education during this health emergency. I know I speak for all here at VBCPS when I say that we are so humbled and grateful for your kindness, patience and encouragement as we have worked to keep students fed and engaged in their learning.

Now that Governor Ralph Northam has ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to be closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year, the uncertainty of the length of closure is over, and there’s a certain power in that knowledge. Now we know what we have to do. Of course, there are many, many questions, but now we can move forward. We must take the lessons we’ve learned these past weeks, sustain that momentum and build on it. Our job is to educate this city’s children. That has not changed. How we do it is what is rapidly evolving.

I know you’ve got questions about how that evolution will look, and I promise to keep you apprised of our decisions as we keep charting this new territory. I’ve started Deskside Chats, closed-captioned videos that we are sharing every Tuesday and Thursday on YouTube, where I tackle a few questions and provide some updates. Feel free to submit your questions here. We’re also keeping our website current.

Below, you will find important information, updates, and reminders that I believe will be helpful to you as we head into next week:

– Dr. Aaron Spence