VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hosting a community input meeting on May 4.

The meeting will be held at Bayside High School library, 4960 Haygood Road, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools are asking residents to be a part of the planning and design of future VB schools.

If you can’t make it, we’d love you to share your thoughts and ideas by going to vbschoolsofthefuture.com.