Virginia Beach Schools hoping to bring some students back into classrooms by Sept. 29

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, Cimmie Hunter, left, and Cadence Ludlow, both 6th graders, arrive at Liberty Elementary School during the first day of class in Murray, Utah. For countless families across the country, the school year is opening in disarray and confusion, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, mass quarantines and deep anxiety among parents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials are hoping to bring students back into the classroom by September 29, a week earlier than the previous schedule.

Officials say they have begun to plan for the return of face-to-face instruction if the COVID- 19 cases remain steady or improve in the coming days.

In a letter sent to the Virginia Beach Public Schools community, officials have planned out a schedule for when parents can expect to send their students to school.

The proposed schedule is listed below:

Sept. 22 – If cases improve, students in designated special education groups can return on this date

Sept. 29 – Pre-K, kindergarten, grades 1 and 2

Oct. 6 – Grades 3, 4 and 5

Oct. 8 – Grades 6 and 9 (to correspond with the beginning of second marking period)

TBD – Grades 7 and 8, 10 through 12

This corresponds with the schedule as outlined on Page 14 in the Fall 2020 Plan.

JUST IN: @vbschools announces they hope to now bring students back into the classroom beginnin Sept. 29th. A week earlier than @BeachSupe said he could do laat week. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/B75XqTGdpE — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) September 14, 2020

Tuesday through Friday will continue to be instructional days, with Mondays serving as asynchronous learning time for students and as professional learning time with office hours for teachers. We will be sure to let you know of any changes to this plan.

Because select students will be reporting to the school building Sept. 22 and many educators serve as both virtual and in-person teachers, all high schools will revert to the 7:20 a.m. – 2 p.m. schedule for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. This allows us to meet transportation needs across the division.

Officials also say there will be a slight change to the elementary schedule once we return to face-to-face instruction.

Elementary A schools will begin at 8:20 a.m. and B schools will begin at 9 a.m. This will help to accommodate elementary school transportation and cleaning schedules.

Latest Posts