Virginia Beach Schools announces online summer school session plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools says 2020 Summer School sessions for middle and high school students are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 23, and will be online unless otherwise noted.

There have been cost reductions for these courses and programs based upon the impact of COVID-19. Parents or students can register online for core summer school middle school courses, which will be delivered via Schoology.

Registration for online instruction for summer high school courses opens June 1. The school board says before registering for any high school summer school courses, parents should contact their child’s school counselor to confirm the student’s eligibility to enroll.

The division is developing an elementary Summer Learning for All website which will contain optional summer learning resources and lessons that students can complete at any time. This will be specifically for those parents who would like additional educational opportunities for their elementary school-aged children this summer.

Additional information on summer sessions and graduation plans can be found on the Virginia Beach City School’s website vbschools.com.

