VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School.

Only two schools from each state receive this award every year.

Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row.

This recognition reflects the extraordinary commitment of the administrators, educators, staff, families and community members to their students’ current and future achievements,” said Dr. Aaron Spence, superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

This is the third time in the past four years that a Virginia Beach Title I school has been picked to represent Virginia for this award.

Parkway Elementary was a 2020-2021 National ESEA Distinguished School, and Rosemont Elementary School earned the honor in 2019-2020.

Bayside Sixth Grade Campus will be recognized during the National ESEA Conference in February in Indianapolis, Indiana.