Virginia Beach school division releases plans for graduation, month-long Class of 2020 celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A high school graduation is an important rite of passage for students and their families.

But 2020 graduates won’t be able to celebrate the traditional way after their senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence says the division has a plan to celebrate graduates this June — including giving them a chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in-person.

The school division will have in-person and virtual graduation ceremonies, as well as special messages displayed by city businesses and community groups.

“We’re planning on having a big, month-long celebration and ask our community to join us in thanking and celebrating our seniors for all of their hard work and everything they’ve done to make our school system the great school system it is, and everything they’ve done to have patience during this really unprecedented moment in their history,” Spence said.

The division will host individual graduation ceremonies for each student from June 17 to 20 so they can have their name called, walk across the stage in their cap and gown, receive their diploma and have their picture taken.

In-person graduations will be small — no more than 10 loved ones will be allowed to join. Social distancing protocols will be followed.

The division made the decision after receiving input from senior class officers, principals, student activities coordinators, and graduation planning staff from all Hampton Roads school divisions.

“You’ve worked so hard for this, this is a tradition that goes back to the beginning of high school in the United States. Every one of us had the experience of a high school graduation. And our seniors work for that, it’s something that motivates them, they want to walk across the stage, and I know because I heard from so many of them because they were just devastated when their senior year came to an end,” Spence said Tuesday.

Virginia Beach says they have a few other surprises up their sleeves for graduates. They’ll release more details in the coming week.

Click here for information on the other events during the month-long graduation celebration, per the school division.

