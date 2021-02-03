Virginia Beach school division forms mental health task force

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s no doubt the pandemic has shed a light on mental health and wellness — and the struggles those are facing.

The Virginia Beach school division is tackling the issue head on.

A newly-created mental health task force aims to provide support for students and staff even after the pandemic is behind us.



We’re told the task force has been in the works for some time and their goal is to have more transparency and awareness so the VBCPS community can get the help they need.

In a year of so much uncertainty, VBCPS said one thing its community can be sure of is this.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” said Bobby Jamison, coordinator with the Office of Student Support Services.



The division’s new mental health task force hopes to break the stigma around mental health by being a link to support for students, staff and families.

“It really is an opportunity for us to grow in a few areas,” Jamison said.

The group is made up of several stakeholders including Kempsville Center for Behavioral Health, social services, Virginia Beach Police Department and many others.

“Internally, we have principals, teachers, counselors, psychologists, social workers,” Jamison said. “We’re seeking some student input as well as parental input.”

The group hopes to streamline the process in getting information and accessing resources by focusing on a few things: what’s currently being done, what’s the scope of the mental health needs, and what are the main gaps between the services and resources that are being provided and the needs that need to be met.

Jamison said school counselors and other resources are available for students and staff, but the task force wants to do more to help those who need it.

“In the world of education, we are so quick to focus on the needs of others that we clearly neglect ourselves, and in doing so, we’ll suffer in silence when we don’t really have to,” he said.

Though it’s been a difficult year, VBCPS wants the community to know they’re not alone.

“I would say there has been an increase but one that we’re ready to address and coordinate where needed to make sure people get what they need,” Jamison said.

The task force will have its first meeting later this month.