Virginia Beach school district adjusting travel plans amid coronavirus concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach school division is focusing on keeping students and staff safe amid coronavirus concerns.

School Board members got an update Tuesday afternoon on what’s being done to prevent the spread of illness.

School officials said the district is taking proactive steps to combat the coronavirus on campuses. All non-local field trips and out-of-state travel for students has been canceled. State competitions will still go on, for now.

“Very possible that it could change,” said Jack Freeman, director of operations for the district. “We’re trying to use the best information that’s current knowing that it’s going to change and develop over time.”

Schools and buses are being thoroughly cleaned, and hand sanitizer is being ordered for classrooms.

“The cleaning practices we use are the same practices with renewed vigor. I will say they’re in compliance with the CDC guidelines and we’re just paying extra attention to make sure we’re getting all those touch surfaces,” Freeman said.

Virginia Beach school board members are getting a briefing from the Virginia Department of Health on the Coronavirus. Recommendations for schools moving forward will be discussed. pic.twitter.com/zuP9sg2mWh — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) March 10, 2020

The district is in constant contact with the Virginia Department of Health.

The district is following the state’s recommendations for prevention, like going over basic hygiene practices in class.

Another recommendation encourages schools to monitor for any bullying that may arise due to the virus.

“We have a daily meeting where we talk specifically where are we with our preparations, where are we with the status of the spread of the disease,” Freeman said. “That’s one of the things we’ll be discussing as part of that daily update.”

With spring break coming up, many students will be traveling.

The district said anyone who visits a Level 2- or Level 3-risk country will not be allowed on campus.

While the risk statewide is still considered low, school officials have a message for families.

“If you are sick or your child is sick, please stay home and go see a doctor,” Freeman said.

The district has a website with frequently asked questions about coronavirus where parents can stay informed. You can find that here.

Latest Posts: