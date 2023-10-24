VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach school bus driver was injured during an altercation with a parent Monday afternoon, police confirmed to WAVY.

Courtesy photo

Police were called about the incident unfolding in the 500 block of S. Independence Blvd. around 3:30 p.m.

According to a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson, a parent stabbed the bus driver in the hand with a knife during the altercation. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury and is expected to be OK.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident, police confirmed.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that 30-year-old Keonta Craddock was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.