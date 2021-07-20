Virginia Beach School Board voting Tuesday on making masks optional if state mandate lifted

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — When the Virginia Beach School Board meets Tuesday night, they’ll consider what to do with masks this upcoming fall.

According to their agenda, the board will vote on whether to make mask wearing optional in all VBCPS buildings and offices as long as there is not a statewide mandate.

The current statewide mandate, which requires anyone five and over to wear masks in schools, expires this Sunday.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam told WRIC the mandate would stay in effect until July 25 and more complete guidance would be released this week.

Earlier this month, the CDC released guidelines stating that vaccinated teachers and students could go mask-free in school settings, but the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending all children, vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear masks.

The organization says concerns over the more contagious delta variant and the high unvaccinated rate among students is their reasoning behind the recommendation.

If Virginia Beach’s board votes to make masks optional, they will join Chesapeake Public Schools. The district voted last month for optional mask wearing if the state mandate is lifted.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at their school administration building.

Parents Against Masks will be rallying an hour before the meeting. The group tells 10 On Your Side a number of parents and concerned citizens have signed up to speak at the board meeting.

