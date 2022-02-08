Virginia Beach school board gets COVID update, once again debates masks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Legal uncertainty is causing some Virginia Beach School Board members to second guess their decision on allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in school.

The mask debate once again took over most of Tuesday night’s work session.

“Now that it appears courts are saying school boards have the right to make decisions for their district, do you still believe the choice is what’s best for our students?” asked board member Jessica Owens.

Last month, the board voted 9-2 to give parents the option to opt their children out of wearing masks. Prior to that, such policies were struck down.

As Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order continues to be interpreted by lawmakers in Richmond, other members on the board stand by optional masking.

“We can not base our decisions on the political ping pong that happens,” stated board member Jennifer Franklin.

Vicky Manning agreeed.

“We can’t keep going back and forth. It’s going to be confusing to our children,” Manning said.

In a Tuesday presentation from the district’s chief operations officer Jack Freeman, of the 63,000 students in Virginia Beach City Schools, 14% were given parental consent to ditch the mask, with some schools as high as 25% and as low as 2%.

“Over the last two weeks, the number of [coronavirus] cases have reduced roughly 50% each week,” Freeman stated.

While the mask decision could be changed, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence advised board members to wait to let the litigation play out.

“I would encourage the board to think about waiting until that’s resolved,” Supt. Spence concluded.