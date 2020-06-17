Virginia Beach schedules public hearing for removal, relocation of Confederate monument

The Confederate Monument at the Virginia Beach municipal center was covered by tarps following vandalism of monuments at neighboring cities (Brett Hall/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has scheduled a public hearing for relocating its Confederate monument.

The hearing will be July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street, the city announced in a news release. Due to the coronavirus, seating at the convention center will be arranged to allow physical distancing.

The city’s Confederate monument is located currently at the Municipal Center campus. It has recently come under scrutiny during civil unrest due to the death of several black Americans, including George Floyd.

The public hearing is required under new Virginia law that goes into effect July 1. The law allows for removal, relocation, alteration or covering of monuments that localities own, although there is a process that requires public hearings.

That process, by state law, takes at least 60 days.

“The Virginia Beach City Council is expediting this process to relocate the statue as quickly as possible, following the enaction of the newly adopted state law. In the meantime, and to abide by the law, the monument is covered and surrounded by fencing to preserve the property as well as prevent harm and injury to residents,” the city news release said Wednesday.

City leaders are working to see where they could relocate the 115-year-old monument. On Tuesday, city Councilwoman Barbara Henley said the Sons and Daughters of Confederate Veterans have approached her and several others on council about taking possession of the statue, which has always stood outside the historic Princess Anne Courthouse.

The city previously received a recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission’s Princess Anne County Confederate Statue Roundtable to keep the monument where it is and simply add context and “balancing elements” about the city’s African American heritage.

People may also submit their written comments for public hearing to citycouncil@vbgov.com.

To sign up to speak in person at the meeting, contact the City Clerk’s office at 757-385-4303, or register with the Clerk immediately prior to the hearing.

