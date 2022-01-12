Virginia Beach Restaurant Week returns Jan. 17-23

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Annual Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is returning for the 17th year with over 40 local restaurants participating.

Restaurant week is a time when residents and tourists can enjoy some of the city’s greatest culinary delights while supporting local busineses.



After a rough past two years, these local restaurants and chefs are ready to showcase their

talents. Grab your family and friends and head on down to find your new favorite spot.



Specialty menus and pricing to celebrate the week at each local restaurant:

Breakfast: 2-course $5, $10

Lunch: 2-course $10, $15

Dinner: 3-course $25, $35, $40

