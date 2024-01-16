VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is back for the 19th year in a row this January.

From Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, several Virginia Beach restaurants will participate in the week long event, with specially designed menus with pre-fie pricing, discount hotel options and, of course, the pineapple.

Over 50 restaurants will incorporate pineapples into their decor, beverages and menu options as a way to symbolize warm welcomes as restaurants share their cuisine at affordable prices.

The two-course lunches will range from $15-$20, and the three-course dinners will range from $35-$45.

A full list of participating restaurants’ menus and prices as well as participating hotels can be found on DineInVB’s website here.