Virginia Beach restaurant prepares for reopening of outdoor seating

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The co-owner of the Rustic Spoon in Virginia Beach admits the past two months have been a challenge.

“Being in the industry my entire life I always wanted to own my own restaurant. Never in a million years did I think there would be a global pandemic to keep us back from our dreams, but like I said be willing to adapt and as you can see our doors are still open,” said Christopher Hines.

When the Rustic Spoon was forced to close its doors, the restaurant transitioned to curbside pick up.

Hines says they lost several employees along the way, many who filed for unemployment.

Now, that’s making it harder to get them to come back.

“Pretty much all of them as far as I know, they’re all collecting unemployment and they’re also getting a $600 a week check which also makes it difficult to have people that want to come back,” Hines explained.

When Phase 1 of reopening in Virginia begins Friday, Governor Northam is only allowing outside dining. Those with only indoor dining rooms will continue to only be able to offer takeout and delivery.

On Thursday, Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved allowing restaurants to temporarily expand seating outdoors onto the boardwalk, sidewalks or parking lots.

Related: VB City Council allows restaurants to expand seating outdoors during COVID-19 pandemic

Fortunate for Hines, his restaurant already has outdoor seating. To prepare for Friday’s Phase 1 of Virginia’s reopening, they’ve put up tents to cover it ahead of any possible weather.

“I don’t foresee the social distancing guidelines being held. I don’t think that’s gonna be a problem. I think people have been following them. I’m gonna make sure people are following them as well,” Hines said.

Hines says the only time customers will be allowed inside the restaurant is as a pass through or to use the bathroom.

Everything will be deep cleaned and sanitized. He says he has gallons of sanitizer and containers of masks ready.

All their pens and pads will be wiped down as well in between customers.

One of the challenging aspects is how his kitchen staff is going to handle the incoming orders, as many have not returned.

“I do not have enough kitchen staff. A lot of the restaurants in the town are feeling the same thing. Kitchen staff is going to be a problem, but you know what, I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty; I’ll go back there,” Hines said.

Again, Phase 1 of Virginia’s three-phase plan called “Forward Virginia” begins May 15. The entire Forward Virginia reopening guidelines are available online.

Latest Posts