Virginia Beach residents frustrated by lack of mail delivery at new apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach residents are reaching out to 10 On Your Side after mailboxes at their apartment complex have sat empty.

The residents say this is happening at the Renaissance Apartments on Leonardo Way in Virginia Beach. It’s a newer apartment complex off Witchduck Road.

Renaissance Apartments just started leasing in March of 2020.

Charisse Mitchell moved into her apartment in October 2020. She filled out a mail forwarding request prior to her move, but that didn’t seem to be working, so she went to the post office on Witchduck Road.

“We had to go to the post office first to pick up our mail because we didn’t have the mailbox keys to this place, my new place,” said Mitchell.

After that, mail was still missing. She continued to call the post office, but didn’t get anywhere.

“They just keep saying, you know, ‘We’re putting it out’ or whatnot,” said Mitchell. “But that day, Dec. 21, I had to actually go up to our mail carrier and ask him, you know, do you have mail for me? And he said well, ‘Let me check.'”

He did have some of her mail and then suggested she double-check that she correctly set up mail forwarding.

She says she did. Plus, she says she’s not the only resident having issues.

Mitchell said, “Every time I check my mailbox, there’s nothing in there. We have got with other tenants and we are wondering where is our mail?”

Mitchell says she’s made multiple calls to try and fix the situation. A mail carrier suggested she pay for mail tracking.

She says the whole situation is frustrating.

“I’m expecting bills, of course,” Mitchell said. “I’m expecting insurance cards for my kids. I’m expecting money or checks, you know, so I can pay my bills. It’s kind of putting me in a delay.”

10 On Your Side spoke with employees at the apartment complex. They said they haven’t heard of too many residents experiencing this. They are telling anyone who is having issues to contact the post office directly.

We also reached out to post office officials and have yet to hear back.