Virginia Beach residents complete Public Art Murals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation has completed the public art murals called “Community of One.”

It is the first installment of the Brushworks arts employment program. The murals were designed and installed by Housing Resource Center (HRC) residents in collaboration with professional artist Nadd Harvin and volunteers.

The shipping containers are located at the Housing Resource Center and will be used as additional storage for the facility.

Cultural Affairs and Housing and Neighborhood Perseveration came together to launch Brushworks, a new program that provides opportunities for individuals who are experiencing homelessness or who are formerly homeless, to gain employment by working with professional artists to create socially impactful public art throughout the city. The Brushworks program also connects candidates to employment resources to improve their job readiness, such as applying and interviewing for jobs.

“Community of One,” the theme of the project, was the creation of shipping containers murals. It reflects a shared vision of Virginia Beach toward ending homelessness. It also aims to reinforce the city’s culture of diversity and inclusivity.

Brushworks was made possible through the generosity of Townebank, Ferguson Cares, IKEA and a grant from the Virginia Beach Home Now foundation.

For video of the formal unveiling ceremony, visit: Facebook.com/VirginiaBeachArts and VirginiaBeachTV.