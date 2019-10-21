Virginia Beach resident uses 3D printing to help disabled animals

VIRGINIA BEACH, V. (WAVY) – One Virginia Beach man is putting new technology to good use.

3-D printers line Chase Carlyle’s office.

“Instead of buying something, you can make it,” said Carlyle.

Scattered along the work tables in his office, you’ll find some 3-D prints that you might not recognize.

“Prosthetic legs for dogs, these are prototypes for a duck,” he said.

Carlyle started RPM 3-D printing about three years ago.

“It started with one printer. I got it really cheap and I was excited about it, and after I found out how long things take to print, then I thought I should get a second one and then the second one turned into a lot,” said Carlyle.

Carlyle says since he had these printers, he volunteered with E-nable, a group of volunteers around the world who use their 3D printers to make prosthetics for children in need.



But he also wanted to give back to wildlife, so he went to the Virginia Beach SPCA to see how he could help.

“It started out with us making a wheel chair for a possum for a local rehaber and we started making prototypes of new ones because we had other people reach out,” he said.

He says the video of Jenny was shared all over social media, and soon more requests for wheelchairs and prosthetics came pouring in.



Carlyle says he uses the money he makes from his 3D printing business to fund the wheelchairs and prosthetics.



“In total, including some prototypes hes sent out for testing, he’s made 10 to 15 wheel chairs.



He says his passion for giving back to the community wont stop here.

Carlyle says next, he wants to raise enough money to provide 3D printers for all Virginia Beach libraries



If you would like to help Carlyle with his goal, go to RPM 3D Printing’s site here: http://www.rpm3dprinting.com/