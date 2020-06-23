Virginia Beach reporting issues with electronic voting Tuesday morning for primary elections

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach voting officials are dealing with an issue with the city’s electronic voting machines in Tuesday’s primary election.

Donna Patterson with the Virginia Beach Registrar’s Office says the issue began when polls opened at 6 a.m. and it’s believed to be affecting all polling places in Virginia Beach. Polls close at 7 p.m.

However they are not turning voters away and using provisional ballots while they resolve the issue.

Patterson didn’t have additional details and said they are not sure what’s causing the issue at this time.

Virginia Beach’s is voting for which Republican candidate will face Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria this November.

Also, there are 11 temporary polling location changes in Virginia Beach for the primary. Those who were affected should have received notice by mail. To check your polling location, click here.

