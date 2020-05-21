Virginia Beach reopens dog parks, skate parks, tennis courts on May 22

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​As the state continues into phase 1, Virginia Beach announced that along with beaches, the dog parks, skate parks, and tennis courts will also reopen on Friday, May 22.

Among the amenities opening:

Dog parks and skate parks will reopen from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents will have access to the newest dog park located at Salem Woods Park, 1525 Salem Road. The 75,000-square-foot dog park is divided into two sections to accommodate large and small dogs.

and will reopen from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tennis and Pickleball courts will also reopen. VB Parks & Rec is asking that players only play with members of their own household. Keep it to four people or less per court. Wait outside of the fencing to minimize contact with others. Additionally, players should avoid contact with others’ equipment, including balls. Courts are open for recreational, non-league play only.

and courts will also reopen. Lynnhaven Boat Ramp and Beach Facility will be reinstating fees for boat launching and car parking. To limit contact between customers and staff, fee transactions will be contactless and payment by credit/debit card is required at this time. Customers and visitors should continue to maintain six-foot social distancing and avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more. Beach users also must comply with posted COVID-19 beach regulations.

will be reinstating fees for boat launching and car parking.

“We have been looking forward to this day since the day we had to close these popular facilities and hope it won’t be long before we can bring basketball and volleyball courts back online again, as well,” said Parks & Recreation Director Michael Kirschman.

The city said that all facilities will be closely monitored by Parks & Rec staff who will be enforcing a limit of 10 people at a time.

CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and other protective measures should be followed.

For more information, view the updated FAQ at emergency.vbgov.com/coronavirus.

