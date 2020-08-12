Virginia Beach reopens application for tax relief program for residents

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Human Services plans to reopen the application portal for Virginia Beach residents to apply for the Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief Program.

Officials hope it provides relief for those who have lost their employment, had their work hours reduced or been furloughed due to COVID-19.

The portal will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

A maximum relief of $500 for residential real estate taxes and $250 for personal property tax has been established for eligible households, officials say.

The relief amount will be the billed total, or the benefit maximum, whichever is lower. Only one application may be filed per household.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 31.

To be eligible for consideration, residents should:

Provide proof of eligibility criteria

Have established Virginia Beach residency as of March 1, 2020

Be unemployed at any time after March 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Provide a copy of their 2020 real estate and/or personal property tax bills

Potential beneficiaries may only claim their primary residence for relief — no rental or second properties are eligible.

Additional information, including necessary documents for proof of eligibility and applications, can be found here.

