Virginia Beach reminds community beaches are still closed, fines can be issued for violations

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach released a statement on Saturday reminding the community that Governor Northam’s Executive Order is still in effect and beaches are closed for anything other than exercise and fishing.

The announcement comes just after Mayor Bobby Dyer wrote to Northam proposing that beaches opening be part of phase one in reopening the state. The governor plans to release more information on Virginia Forward Blueprint and easing restrictions throughout the Commonwealth on Monday.

“The beautiful weather we are experiencing this weekend inspires people to go outside to be active and that is encouraged; however, we have observed a growing number of people lingering on the beach and boardwalk and hanging out in groups larger than 10 people,” said city officials.

“Many restaurants and businesses are still in operation at the oceanfront, so we ask that once you receive your order you move along as not to create large gatherings. We would also like to remind everyone that while it has been permitted for restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages on a ‘to go’ basis, it is still illegal to consume those alcoholic beverages in public,” officials continued.

The city hopes that the community will continue to abide by the Executive Order regardless of the weather and they remain hopeful that people will voluntarily comply so that no enforcement action will be necessary.

“It has been directed, by the governor, that the stay at home order remains in full effect until June 10. A violation of this order is a class 1 misdemeanor, noncompliance of this order is punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.”

Virginia Beach Police took to Twitter to pass along the information released.

The full city statement can be read online.