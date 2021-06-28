Virginia Beach reminds residents fireworks are still illegal ahead of 4th of July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Public safety officials in Virginia Beach are asking residents to stay safe this Fourth of July.



Most residents and visitors are unaware of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code, the Code of Virginia and City Code Sec. 12-43.2 which strictly prohibits fireworks and pyrotechnics within the city limits unless approved by the Fire Marshal’s Office through the permit application process and compliance with the terms and conditions of the permit.



Officials are reminding residents that possession or use of fireworks is a violation of the Virginia State Fire Prevention Code. This includes firecrackers, sparklers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other fireworks that explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles in the air.

If you are caught using illegal fireworks you could be cited for a Class 1 misdemeanor and or have your fireworks confiscated.

Virginia Beach residents can enjoy free fireworks events come July 4:

Sunday, July 4 | Mount Trashmore Park | 8 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.) The event comes complete with food trucks, DJ music, and a beautiful fireworks display.