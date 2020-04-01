Virginia Beach releases donation process and list of needed supplies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach released a formal donation process along with a list of desired supplies on Wednesday in response to ppe coronavirus shortage.

Donators are asked to register via a brief online donation form instead of dropping items off to city agencies. From there, the city will review the items and arrange for a drop-off or pick-up. Those with multiple donations are asked to submit separate surveys.

The donation process was set up in an effort to keep things organized while abiding by CDC regulations to prevent the spread of the virus. It allows the city to prioritize supplies based on what resources are needed where, and distribute accordingly.

The city asks that the ppe supplies are of “commercial-grade and in original packaging.”

Items needed include, but are not limited to:

Approved disinfecting cleaner

Eye protection (glasses and goggles)

Fluid and droplet hair protection

Hand sanitizer

N95 Masks – large, medium, small, universal

Nitrile Gloves – XL, large, medium, small

Protective Gowns (prefer moisture barrier/level 3)

Surgical mask with or without Fluid Shield Protection

Surgical shoe covers

“In an effort to adhere to Center of Disease Control recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are asking that organizations, businesses and or individuals refrain from making in person donations of supplies, food or household items to public spaces and facilities,” according to the survey.

The city is planning to set up a designated donation reception center soon.

Those that want to assist, volunteer, or need assistance can visit the online resources section of the website.

