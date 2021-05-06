Virginia Beach releases a mobile app connecting services and information

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced their new one-stop mobile app, VB Connect, aimed at providing residents access to services and information, including trash/recycling schedules, voting information and emergency alerts.

“The emphasis on the user experience resonates with our citizens who want convenient ways to do business with the city,” said City Councilmember Aaron Rouse. “It provides a personalized dashboard based on a citizen’s address that includes information specific to their location — right at their fingertips.”

Currently, the app is in its early stages so residents can expect changes and additions in the future. These changes will largely focus on accessibility issues, ensuring that the app is easy to navigate.

“Our goal is to gather as much user testing feedback as possible so we can continue to improve the platform and build future phases that meet their needs,” said Peter Wallace, the City’s chief information officer.

Citizens can download the app now via the following links: