Virginia Beach recreation centers to include drop-in child care in updated membership options

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach REC Centers are updating membership options.

Beginning July 1, 2021, adult members will pay an annual rate of $110 (Virginia Beach residents) which include group fitness classes and drop-in childcare. Children ages 3 and up may join for $40 per year.

For those who don’t want an annual commitment, the REC Center is offering a 30-day membership option. Day passes are also available again beginning July 1.

Previously, annual memberships did not include group fitness or drop-in childcare and required an additional fee or a more costly membership level.

The city has 7 recreation center locations which offer indoor pools, gymnasiums, state of the art weight rooms, and more.

For more information, click HERE.

