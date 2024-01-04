VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach was recognized for multiple different things in 2023. Let’s take a look at what they were.
- MoneyGeek: It considers Virginia Beach the third-safest large city, with a $773 crime cost per capita, a much lower cost compared to the average $2,221 crime cost per capita for U.S. cities.
- Coworking Café: It named Virginia Beach the fourth-best city for veterans and their families.
- Storage Café: When considering metrics such as household income, divorce rate, amusement and recreation per 1,000 people, cost of gas and more, Virginia Beach ranks as the fifth-best large city for newlyweds
- U.S. News & World Report: Virginia Beach is the 30th-best metro area to live.
- Livability: Virginia Beach is one of the top 100 places to live with a population between 75,000 and 500,000.
- Forbes: It includes Virginia Beach as among the top choices for high-quality retirement living at an affordable price.
- WalletHub, a personal finance company, considers Virginia Beach the:
- Fourth-hardest-working large city based on 11 factors such as workweek hours, share of engaged workers and average daily leisure time.
- Fifth-best city for persons with disabilities based on 33 factors such as cost of living, wheelchair-accessible grocery stores per capita and cost of doctor visits.
- 15th-best city for first-time home buyers based on 22 factors such as housing affordability, foreclosure rates and total home-energy cost.
- 19th-best city to raise a family based on 45 factors such as playgrounds per capita, pediatricians per capita and high school graduation rate.
- 22nd-best run city with the third-highest ranking for quality of city services.
