Virginia Beach receives Municipal Equality Index score of 100

The 2020 MEI is the ninth annual edition and rates a total of 506 cities on 49 different criteria from every state in the nation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach has received a perfect score of 100, with a raw score of 113 on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign MEI measurement.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundations says the MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there.

“I’d like to thank Hampton Roads Pride for your part in getting our score up, including posting information on your website for us and always including us in events and news of importance for our area,” said Neva L. White, Chief Strategy Officer for the LGBTQ Liaison to the City Manager’s Office.

Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and the city leadership’s public position on equality.

To see the 2020 Human Rights Campaign Scores and to download a copy of the report, click here.

