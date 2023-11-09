VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In honor of Veterans Day, a new report by Apartment List finds Virginia Beach is one of the best cities to live after service.

According to the report, Virginia Beach was ranked #3 on the list because it has a strong veteran community and is a destination where service members can flourish in their post-military careers.

Highlights included from new report:

More than 14% of the population in the Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News metro is made up of veterans.

The median income for veterans in the Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News metro is $61,616.

Also, the unemployment rate is currently far below the national average at 2.3%.

The report also listed educational institutions that support veterans for making Virginia Beach a great city to live after service.

