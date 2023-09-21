VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Resort City is bracing for the upcoming tropical storm. Public works crews spent much of the day staging equipment and clearing drains.

From building up berms to securing loose objects, Virginia Beach Public Works has stayed busy.

A city spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that high water vehicles are staged and bucket trucks are ready for downed trees.

To the untrained eye, Thursday appeared another perfect beach day.

Surfer Brandon Sigman said he’s keeping a close eye on the wind.

“Know your limits,” Sigman said. “You have to be a real good swimmer and you have to know the territory.”

Sigman has experienced his share of tropical storms over the years.

“I’ve been up here for two years, I’m used to it,” Sigman said. “I’ve been surfing my whole life.”

City crews will be on call for the next 48 to 72 hours depending on the path of the storm. For the latest updates in Virginia Beach, text ‘VBAlerts’ to 67283.