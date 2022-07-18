The possible scammer is claiming customers are eligible for a rebate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities is warning customers about a possible utility scam call.

Some customers have reported receiving calls from someone saying they are eligible for a rebate from the department due to longer billing periods.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities wants customers to know that they are not offering any rebates related to longer billing periods and to never give personal or banking information to an unverified caller.

Information related to billing payment assistance is available here.