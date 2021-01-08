Virginia Beach Public Utilities offices will relocate to the Lynnhaven Area

The Virginia Beach Public Utilities Business and Engineering offices are relocating to 2809 S. Lynnhaven Road on Monday, Jan. 11.

Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, Virginia Beach Public Utilities is not currently accepting walk-in customers.

Customers are encouraged to use PU Online Services to avoid delays in reaching our customer service representatives.

If you are unable to access Online Services, you can also submit a request through email at vbwater@vbgov.com.

The city says to make it easier please include your first and last name, a callback number, the service address, and your 16-digit account number if you have it.

Requests submitted through Online Services will take priority over requests submitted through email.

You can skip the wait altogether and see if your question has already been answered at www.vbgov.com/PU-FAQ.

Phone numbers for the Public Utilities front office (385-4171) and call center (385-4631) will remain the same.

